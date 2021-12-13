Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes $641,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. J. M. Smucker comprises 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 90.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $132.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

