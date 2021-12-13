Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black Sells 60,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

