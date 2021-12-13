Alpha Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,489.51 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $16,489.51 and approximately $12.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.48 or 0.00907632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00265922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00025647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

