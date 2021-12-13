Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

