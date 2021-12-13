Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,704,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 16.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,755.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

