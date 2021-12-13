Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

