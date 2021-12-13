Alzamend Neuro, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th

Alzamend Neuro’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 13th. Alzamend Neuro had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 170,319 shares of company stock valued at $426,724.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

