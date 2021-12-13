Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,444.24 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,437.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,427.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

