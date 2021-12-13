Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Ambev stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,887,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,025. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,005,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 288,318 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.