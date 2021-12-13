American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AEPPL opened at $49.50 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

