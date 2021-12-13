Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 310,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of APH opened at $84.27 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

