Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Stock Position Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $37.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.