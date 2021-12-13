Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to post $147.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $112.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $682.14 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of TXG opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,902 shares of company stock worth $40,577,792 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

