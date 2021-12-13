Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce sales of $122.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.40 million and the lowest is $121.90 million. Cactus posted sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $431.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $609.51 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $623.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cactus by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 4,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,987. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Cactus has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

