Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

