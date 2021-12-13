Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.