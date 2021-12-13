Analysts Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.88. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $17.89. 66,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.