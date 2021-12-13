Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.88. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

