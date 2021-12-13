Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post sales of $14.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.37 billion and the lowest is $14.13 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $57.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $379.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.66 and a 200 day moving average of $328.95. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.