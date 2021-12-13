Analysts Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

AFMD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Affimed has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $578.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 14.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

