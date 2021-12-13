Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). indie Semiconductor reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 130,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

