Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). indie Semiconductor reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 130,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.