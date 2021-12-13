Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $7.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.42. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $22.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.45 to $22.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $28.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.42 and a 200 day moving average of $359.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

