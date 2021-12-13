Analysts Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,165,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,867. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

