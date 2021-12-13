Analysts Set Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Target Price at $50.86

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFX. Argus boosted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,047 shares of company stock worth $7,965,571. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after buying an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

