Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $142.55

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $122.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $107.66 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

