Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) PT at $53.50

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.79 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 177,259 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

