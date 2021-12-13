Analyzing Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) & Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airbnb and Caribbean Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb -80.74% -102.24% -27.39% Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Airbnb and Caribbean Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 2 18 19 0 2.44 Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbnb presently has a consensus target price of $187.03, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and Caribbean Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $3.38 billion 33.93 -$4.58 billion ($12.08) -14.94 Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caribbean Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbnb.

Summary

Airbnb beats Caribbean Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leeward, the United Kingdom.

