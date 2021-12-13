Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 21.41 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -20.39 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 3.00

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.20%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than CVR Medical.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

