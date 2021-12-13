Analyzing Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 33.74% 1.54% 0.75% Howard Hughes -7.70% -0.77% -0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healthpeak Properties and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 5 6 0 2.42 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.42%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.07 $413.56 million $1.15 29.38 Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.44 -$26.15 million ($1.16) -81.34

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

