Analyzing Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) & Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mentor Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -7.07% -11.83% -5.39% Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mentor Capital and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Mentor Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Mentor Capital has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mentor Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $4.83 million 0.35 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.41 -$35.45 million $0.16 147.00

Mentor Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats Mentor Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc. is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other. The Cannabis and Medical Marijuana segment involves in the operation of subsidiaries in the cannabis and medical marijuana sector. The Facilities Operations Related segment represents company’s legacy investment which works with business park owners, governmental centers, and apartment complexes to reduce their facility related operating costs. The Corporate and Other segment comprises NeuCourt investments from the cannabis and medical marijuana segment. The company was founded by Chester Billingsley on July 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

