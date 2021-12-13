Analyzing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Olaplex alerts:

This table compares Olaplex and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co 1.71% 2.99% 1.37%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Olaplex and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Natura &Co has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.08%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Olaplex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.17 billion 0.89 -$126.14 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Olaplex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.