Analyzing Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) & Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and Kaixin Auto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million 1.64 -$59.15 million ($1.51) -2.62 Kaixin Auto $33.16 million 6.19 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

Kaixin Auto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shift Technologies and Kaixin Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 218.99%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Risk & Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies -22.63% -79.86% -40.63% Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaixin Auto beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

