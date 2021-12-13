Analyzing Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Syneos Health alerts:

This table compares Syneos Health and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 5.04% 11.71% 4.73% Science 37 N/A -643.45% -25.59%

This table compares Syneos Health and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.35 $192.79 million $2.39 41.87 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Syneos Health and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 0 6 0 3.00 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Syneos Health presently has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.37%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Science 37 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.