Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

