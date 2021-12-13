Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,700

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($54.37) to GBX 3,700 ($49.07) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($44.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,730 ($36.20)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.13) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.92) to GBX 2,960 ($39.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.74) to GBX 3,400 ($45.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,267.78 ($43.33).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,954 ($39.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,754.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,154.22. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.53). The company has a market capitalization of £39.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.68) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,149.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025 in the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

