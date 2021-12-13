Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 91.6% in November

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the November 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $$48.96 during trading hours on Monday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

