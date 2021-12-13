Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $179.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

