Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.