Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.86

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 154232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $781.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $155,325. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.