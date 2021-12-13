Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.73

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.73 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 59565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
