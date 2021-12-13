Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.73

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.73 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 59565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

