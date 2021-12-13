Ares Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.84 or 0.07944948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.25 or 0.99785634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars.

