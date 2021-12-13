ArGo (ARGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $14,432.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGo has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006805 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.