ARMOR One Day Volume Reaches $216,738.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $216,738.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.