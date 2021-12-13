Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.09) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.63) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.88) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.10 ($7.97).

Shares of AT1 stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting €5.41 ($6.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.93 and a 200-day moving average of €6.37. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.26 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

