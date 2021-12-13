ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $244.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $157.83 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

