ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 464,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPM opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.43. The stock has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.