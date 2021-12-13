ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 468,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $125.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $126.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

