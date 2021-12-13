ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $671,000 in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $213.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.06. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.81 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

