ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,009 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $558.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The company has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

