Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,087 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.